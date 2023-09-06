RENSSELAER — Dr. John Ahler, who has had all six of his sons participate in football at Rensselaer Central, has been named grand marshal of the Rensselaer Central Homecoming parade for 2023.
Ahler has been a dentist at Hillcrest Family Dental in Rensselaer for 26 years. A 1983 graduate of RCHS, Ahler moved back to Rensselaer after serving as a naval officer in Newport, Rhode Island and later Virginia Beach.
He married his high school sweetheart, Melissa, and they have been married for 35 years. The Ahlers raised six sons and a daughter and also have seven grandchildren.
The Ahlers’ youngest son, Adam, is a member of the 2023 Bombers’ football team.
Dr. Ahler is a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, the Rensselaer Rotary Club and Troop 152 Boys Scouts of America. He and his wife have been involved with the Bomber football team for the past 20 years and love supporting the Bombers.
Dr. Ahler will be recognized by members of the Class of 2023 during Friday’s Homecoming football game with Twin Lakes.