RENSSELAER — There is activity at the former Walgreens store in Rensselaer as another local staple prepares to move into the space.
Dollar Tree announced recently that it will move its inventory from its 8,000 square foot space at the Collegeville Mall into the old Walgreens store, which is around 15,000 square feet, according to Rensselaer Building Commissioner Josh Davis.
“I will be doing an electrical inspection of the building on Wednesday (July 19),” Davis said of Dollar Tree’s plans. “They’re moving pretty fast.”
Once inventory is moved from the current store, located next to Save A Lot, the space will be available for rent from current owner Regency Properties in Indiana.
Work is also being done at the former Devon’s Restaurant building in hopes of bringing another business to Collegeville. Shanley Construction is performing clean-up work after the roof of the building began showing signs of deteriorating prior to the departure of the restaurant’s owners.