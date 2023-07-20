RENSSELAER — There is activity at the former Walgreens store in Rensselaer as another local staple prepares to move into the space.

Dollar Tree announced recently that it will move its inventory from its 8,000 square foot space at the Collegeville Mall into the old Walgreens store, which is around 15,000 square feet, according to Rensselaer Building Commissioner Josh Davis.

