RENSSELAER — The Republican Precinct Committee has found a replacement for long-time Jasper County Commissioner Kendell Culp.
But the appointment of Jeff DeYoung of DeMotte leaves a vacancy within the county council. Another caucus to fill DeYoung’s county council at-large seat is being planned, according to Republican Party Chairman Jeff Phillips.
Culp recently resigned as one of three county commissioners after he won the nomination to become the next District 16 state representative. Culp will replace Douglas Gutwein in the new year.
DeYoung, meanwhile, moves into Culp’s commissioner seat after nearly two years as a member of the council. He joins Dick Maxwell, who announced he will resign when his term is over in the new year, and Jim Walstra.
Rein Bontrager, who is currently county council president, was voted in as Maxwell’s replacement and will assume commissioner duties in 2023.
A DeMotte businessman, DeYoung served on Kankakee Valley’s school board for 12 years before throwing his name in for a county council seat in 2020. He replaced Gerrett DeVries, who resigned from the position in 2020.