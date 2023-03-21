RENSSELAER — The Jasper County Economic Development Organization (JCEDO) has announced “a prominent community activist” as its new executive director.
Sara DeYoung, who lives in Lake Village with her husband and three children, was hired to replace Stephen Eastridge, who resigned as JCEDO’s director earlier this month to pursue a position in the private sector.
DeYoung has been involved in several community organizations, serving as executive board secretary for the Jasper Newton Community Foundation, a 4-H volunteer and Newton County Farm Bureau President.
“I am excited to see Sara utilize her talents to make Jasper County a better place to live and work as the new JCEDO executive director and continue to move our communities forward,” said Jeremy Scheitlin, JCEDO board president.
A graduate of Purdue University and Ball State’s Community and Economic Development course, DeYoung is a past executive director of the Remington Wolcott Community Foundation. She and her family farm in Lake Village and own an excavating business and farm stand.
“I’m very excited to be working with Jasper County and its great communities,” DeYoung in a press release announcing her hire. “Stephen Eastridge has done a phenomenal job building the organization and the area. Through projects like the Dunn's Bridge Solar Project, the DeMotte I-65 water extension and Inteplast in Remington, he has ensured that Jasper County and its residents and businesses have opportunities and a stable tax base. He’s also laid a foundation for community development.”
Since 2017 when he became executive director at JCEDO, Eastridge has guided Jasper County and its communities through several critical issues, including the announcement of the full retirement of coal-fired power generation at Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield, the Rensselaer Town Mall fire, the extension of water and wastewater from DeMotte to I-65, and navigating the uncertainty faced during the 2020 COVID pandemic.
During his tenure, Eastridge’s leadership at JCEDO resulted in approximately $800 million in new investment across Jasper County, the creation of 374 new jobs, and the retention of 326 existing jobs. Notable projects worked on during Eastridge’s time include Inteplast investing $20 million and hiring 70 people in Remington, Genova Plastics purchasing the former Rensselaer Plastics property and investing $5 million and hiring 89 employees in Rensselaer, and the Dunns Bridge Solar Park.
DeYoung added that Jasper County has incredible assets, not just infrastructure, but its people.
“There are people in every town that have huge ideas and are willing and able to put the work and time in to make them a reality. That’s an amazing thing,” she said. "There is a sense of collaboration and communication. There is no one silver bullet or person that can solve all of the problems. It takes me, it takes you, it takes all of us in capacities large and small to create resilient communities that evolve and thrive.”
DeYoung recognizes Eastridge’s ability to partner with other people and organizations like the Jasper Newton Community Foundation to reinforce evolving communities. She added that she appreciates JCEDO staff’s enthusiasm for their work as well as their energy and drive.
She plans to hit the ground running by continuing the organization’s work of diversifying and increasing Jasper County’s tax base through industry expansions and retention.
“I also want to focus on agri-tourism,” DeYoung added. “It is a valuable asset that we can utilize even more. I plan on working more with the high schools to ensure we are connecting youth with the available jobs and that they have the training needed to fill those jobs. Small businesses are also really close to my heart, and I want to strengthen the bonds JCEDO has with small businesses.”
For more information, contact the JCEDO office at (219) 866-3080.
