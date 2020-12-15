RENSSELAER — To use a baseball analogy, Mark Zwartynski is currently leading off second base, waiting for that clutch hit to bring him home.
After presenting a plan to help bring Saint Joseph’s College back to its feet by pursuing sponsorships, investments, grants and other financial means with help from the college, City of Rensselaer and Jasper County, Zwartynski, a SJC graduate and owner of the Mark Andrew development group in Texas, continues to process a decision by SJC leaders to not bring the plan to a vote by the college’s board of trustees.
The top decision makers said in November that Zwartynski’s proposal failed to answer a number of their questions as it relates to the ability to finance any projects and that his ideas lacked “specificity” necessary for the college to adopt and pursue.
Those leaders felt Zwartynski’s plan did not warrant a vote by the board. SJC’s newsletter for November said, “Mr. Zwartynski’s presentation was very aspirational and very low on specifics.”
Zwartynski said he doubts anybody from the college really dug into the plan.
“I honestly doubt there’s one person who read everything through,” he said from his office in Texas recently. “Maybe one person skimmed it through … sort of.”
Otherwise, he added, he would have faced a barrage of questions when he provided SJC leaders with copies of his plan and later discussed it over a conference call in October.
“After the first presentation to the executive committee,” he said, “I got the the question-and-answer portion and asked if anybody has any questions. I was met with dead silence.”
Zwartynski said any questions SJC officials have can be answered by his proposal, which is a 128-page document.
But he and SJC classmate Bill Hogan, who has partnered with Zwartynski to infuse life into the campus, have questions of their own that have not been addressed by those currently representing a watered down version of a SJC campus they remember.
Perhaps the most important is how much money will need to be sunk into renovating the historic and quite old buildings on campus. The Halleck Student Center has roof and structure issues as do a handful of other buildings.
“I’m not a mechanical engineer. I’m not an architectural engineer,” Zwartynski said. “I’m not a general contractor. I know what they do, but I’m a developer. I told them I need to get on that campus. I did walk the campus and looked around, but we need to really see how sound those buildings are.
“I’ve watched the campus deteriorate. The buildings have deteriorated for five decades now. I would love to sit down and talk with them about the state of the campus, but I just don’t feel they’re business people.”
Zwartynski and Hogan are particularly concerned about the underground infrastructure.
“They have stuff like clay pipe to the most modern piping and fittings and it’s all been patch-worked,” Zwartynski said. “We’ve got to look at that and see what the cost will be.
“If they’re thinking somebody’s going to go in there and plop $10 million on fixing something …,” he added. “We might have a $400 million problem instead, but we don’t know.”
Should his current proposal or another version ever get approved, Zwartynski would then likely gain access to the college’s financials. SJC officials, however, are reluctant to do so at this time, Zwartynski said.
SJC currently offers non-degree professional certifications such as certified nursing assistant, certified clinical medical assistant and electrocardiogram and phlebotomy certificates on a multi-week instructional basis. Classes are held at the school’s Core Building.
Officials still have an eye on regaining accreditation, which it lost when the school closed in June of 2017. By forming a University Center, which pairs Saint Joe with other colleges, and certifications through the Career College, officials hope to build a bridge to accreditation within the next few years.
“The moves that they make don’t point to reopening the college,” he added. “The certificate programs are not drawing people. That’s not enough money.
“If I were them, I would say I’ll take all the help I can get.”
Hogan, who worked with the current regime in 2018 and ’19 to raise funds for the school, believes the college is spinning its wheels.
“Mark’s plan would bring life to the campus, life back to the community and the county,” he said. “Even if you look at it as a what if basis and say let;s try this for six months and see what happens. But to not even vote on it … It’s an interesting way to say they don’t approve it.”
Despite that frustration, Hogan said he and Zwartynski will continue to fight on.
“You don’t know the true purpose of some of these folks,” Hogan said. “We need to do some brainstorming to figure out what our next steps will be, but, it’s very disappointing.
“We’re not ready to give up yet. We’re Pumas.”