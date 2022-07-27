The long-awaited Desert Storm Memorial broke ground on Thursday, July 14 in Washington, D.C.
At the same time, the leadership of The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana made a monumental announcement concerning planned additional commemorative monuments to enhance the Indianapolis landscape.
The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana has established a not-for-profit foundation (a 501(C)3) which will initially conduct two projects. The initial project of the Foundation is to build an Indiana Desert Storm Veteran’s Monument in Indianapolis. The second project is to build an Indiana Veterans Monument for those who fought the Global War on Terrorism.
The design for the Indiana Desert Storm Veterans War Memorial and Indiana Global War of Terrorism Veterans War Memorial will be developed over several months of input collection from Veterans and interested parties from around the state. Several “town hall” meetings and collaborative efforts are to be held.
Additionally, the coalition strongly encourages anyone who desires, to respond to the Desert Storm Project or the Global War on Terrorism Project. After months of data collection surveys, contemplation and review sessions, the Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors and its design teams plan to
incorporate the heartfelt thoughts and suggestions directly into the memorials’ design in an effort to create a fitting, meaningful and memorable experience for visitors and for those most affected by these wars.
“Indiana Veterans have always led in recognizing the sacrifice and achievement of Hoosiers and have built war memorials in such grandeur and numbers that Indiana is only exceeded by our nation’s capital in honoring such devotion,” the coalition said in a press release.
“Now is the time that Hoosiers memorialize these men and women for their selfless sacrifice, unwavering dedication, duty, honor, and placing country over themselves just as those from Indiana did for the last 207-plus years.
“Just like Desert Shield and Desert Storm required—we need your help! After the unthinkable assault on our homeland in September of 2001, Indiana remained committed along with the rest of our nation against terrorism. The Board of Directors of The Military/Veterans Coalition of Indiana Foundation are steadfast and unwavering in these efforts and will stop at nothing short of total success in remembering our fellow veterans who shared this experience and for all who have served.”