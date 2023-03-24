JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Rensselaer man for domestic battery and resisting law enforcement during an incident at a residence located eight miles northeast of Rensselaer on March 17.
Justin D. Williams, 33, of Rensselaer was taken into custody after he reportedly assaulted two victims and became physical with a deputy after he was confronted about the domestic disturbance.
According to JCSD, deputies met with the victims upon arriving at the scene during the evening hours. They were notified that Williams had been drinking and assaulted both of them in front of one of the victim’s child.
While a deputy was outside the residence gathering additional information, Williams exited the home and rapidly approached the deputy advising him he was trespassing. The deputy gave Williams verbal commands, but Williams chose to ignore him and began walking back into the home.
It was at this time that a physical altercation ensued between the deputy and Williams. The deputy suffered an injury during the skirmish, but continued to subdue Williams. Additional deputies and officers arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and assisted taking Williams into custody.
Williams was transported to the Jasper County Detention Center and faces charges of battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official (a Level 5 felony), resisting law enforcement (Level 6 felony) and two counts of domestic battery (Level 6 felony).
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.