Arrest in JC

JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a Rensselaer man for domestic battery and resisting law enforcement during an incident at a residence located eight miles northeast of Rensselaer on March 17.

Justin D. Williams, 33, of Rensselaer was taken into custody after he reportedly assaulted two victims and became physical with a deputy after he was confronted about the domestic disturbance.