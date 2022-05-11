LAKE COUNTY — A DeMotte woman was arrested after she slammed her jeep into a crash cushion at a road repair sight on I-65 on Tuesday, May 10.
The accident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police.
Witnesses at the scene told ISP that Aubrey A. Allee, 28, of DeMotte, was traveling at a high rate of speed in a 2017 white Jeep Wrangler when she slammed into an impact attenuator designed to reduce damage to vehicles and motorists from a potential collision at a construction site.
A portion of I-65 was reduced to one lane with trucks with the attenuators and arrow boards blocking the right two lanes while workers with the Indiana Department of Transportation performed road repairs.
Police said Allee’s vehicle narrowly missed a police car that was sitting stationary off the side of the road with its emergency lights activated.
A trooper with ISP who witnessed the crash went to check on the driver and found her unconscious and unresponsive. Additional first responders arrived at the scene and were able to render first aid to Allee, who was not wearing a seatbelt. She would regain consciousness and was unaware that she had been involved in a crash.
It was later learned that Allee was making a lane change from the far left lane to the right where the roadway was closed. Allee failed to yield to the arrow boards and emergency lighting, striking the crash cushion at full speed.
After striking the cushion, the jeep spun into the center median guardrail and came to a rest.
Allee was later transported to Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police later determined that Allee was impaired at the time of the accident, but Allee refused a chemical test at the scene. A blood warrant was requested and issued by a Lake County Superior Court Judge and a blood draw was completed.
Results from the blood draw showed Allee had a blood alcohol content of .245%, well over the legal limit of .08%.
Once cleared by the hospital, Allee was transported to the Lake County Jail where she was charged with reckless driving in a work zone, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
The driver of the INDOT truck that held the crash cushion in place was not injured. Assisting at the scene were the Crown Point Fire Department and Cheever’s Towing of DeMotte.
All suspects are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty in a court of law. Charges mentioned are merely accusations with actual charges to be filed by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.