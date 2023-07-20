DEMOTTE — Each year, the DeMotte Chamber of Commerce asks for nominations for the Citizen of the Year award and the Touch of Dutch Parade Grand Marshal. This year’s Citizen of the Year is Gene DeYoung, a retired homebuilder, carpenter and farmer. He was nominated because of his willingness to help others without being asked to do so.
He enjoys cleaning up brush and debris along sidewalks in town and just does it without taking credit for the good deed. “It bothers me when I see brush taking over the sidewalk,” he said. He plows driveways when they need it in his neighborhood and has done home repairs without asking for anything in return.
DeYoung comes from a family of 13 children. He is #12, he said. He was born and raised in Virgie and has lived his whole life in the DeMotte area. After school, he went to work for Garrett Van Keppel, learning the carpenter trade and after two or three years, he started his own business. He built new homes, pole barns, poured cement and whatever needed to be done.
He and h is wife, Margot, who passed in 2014, raised three children, two sons and a daughter. His son Jason DeYoung works in construction with his own company, Jason DeYoung Construction. He’s been helping him with the construction at the DeMotte Christian High School.
His oldest son, Jeff, owns DeYoung Dirt Works and is a Jasper County Commissioner. Daughter, Holly Stark, runs the Valpo airport. He has six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter and enjoys spending time with them too.
Gene likes to keep busy and helps his sons whenever he can. He pitches in to help Jeff farm and runs errands for them as well.
He enjoys gardening and weeding the garden. Last week, he said he mowed the field across from Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village because, “it needed to be done.”
At 78 years young, Gene loves to stay busy, always looking for things to do and to lend a helping hand. The letter nominating him for the honor states he has built backdrops for school plays and scenery for church programs. It states, “He is a person who notices the needs of others and does something to help.”
When DeYoung received the letter notifying him he had been named the Citizen of the Year, he said he was surprised and honored. He said when he told his family, he got a couple “pats on the back and a hug.”
Riding in a convertible at the front of the Touch of Dutch Parade will be a new experience for him. “I’ll do my best,” he said, to wave and enjoy being in the limelight. “I’m looking forward to the parade and enjoying the festival,” he said.