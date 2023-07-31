DEMOTTE — Assistant Chief Steve Musch asked to step down to part-time while accepting a new job at a hospital as a respiratory therapist. Chief Tom Jarrette said they have advertised for another officer to fill the position. Mark Boer, council liaison to the police department, said, “We hate to lose Steve, but if it’s a good move for him, then we’re happy for him.”
Council President Jeff Cambe said they didn’t have a problem with him staying on part time. “He’s been a great asset to your department and like Mark said, it’s tough to see him leave, but he’s got to do what’s best for him and his family.”
The council approved the real estate purchase of the former Marathon station at the intersection of 9th St. and Halleck for $50,000. The board approved making the offer for the property at last month’s meeting, and it was accepted. Boer said it finally gives them the opportunity to clean it up.
The street department is still looking for a full-time employee. Street Supervisor Mike Orsburn said they had one interview and then two more applications came in so he’d like to interview them before making a decision. He also reported the next branch pick up will be Aug. 7, and the program has been going “pretty well.”
He said when it’s time to start picking up leaves, they will have a problem dumping them. “There are fewer places allowing us to dump them,” he said. As of now, they do not have a place to take this year’s leaves.
The I65 projects are coming to a close. Chip Thompson from Abonmarche Engineering said everything is connected and ready to roll and they will be bringing the final payments to the council next month. Cambe said, “It’s been a very interesting three to five years of projects. It’s nice to see finally getting to the end of them.”
Resident Maryann Mahlen asked if the council had scheduled a meeting with the county’s economic development organization, to which Cambe responded they had not. She said she has done research and has seen the takeover of local government by economic development organizations and brought copies of her research for the council and others to read on the subject. “I wanted you to have an idea about what’s going on,” she said.
She explained the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, lead by Gov. Eric Holcomb, is giving out billions of dollars for sustainable development around Indianapolis and she has been trying to follow the money. She said there is a foundation related to the corporation where donations are accepted from anyone, even those outside the country, and the highest sponsor gets to have a say in where the money is spent. “It is very deceptive,” she said. “They are undermining government. It’s happening at the county level. . .It’s definitely happening at the state level.”