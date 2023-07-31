Musch

Steve Musch, assistant police chief of DeMotte

 By Nick Fiala reporter@rensselaerrepublican.com

DEMOTTE — Assistant Chief Steve Musch asked to step down to part-time while accepting a new job at a hospital as a respiratory therapist. Chief Tom Jarrette said they have advertised for another officer to fill the position. Mark Boer, council liaison to the police department, said, “We hate to lose Steve, but if it’s a good move for him, then we’re happy for him.”

Council President Jeff Cambe said they didn’t have a problem with him staying on part time. “He’s been a great asset to your department and like Mark said, it’s tough to see him leave, but he’s got to do what’s best for him and his family.”

Tags