HAMMOND — Raymond Upthegrove, 37, of DeMotte, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon on Thursday, Jan. 6 following his guilty plea to receipt of child pornography and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.
Upthegrove was sentenced to 72 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.
According to documents filed in the case, on various dates prior to January 10, 2018, Upthegrove downloaded and received child pornography from various websites and forums to his computer. In addition, Upthegrove possessed methamphetamine that he intended to distribute to other individuals at his DeMotte residence.
The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Nozick.
The JCSD received information about a DeMotte man possessing large amounts of child pornography on Jan. 9. A search warrant was initiated at Upthegrove’s residence a day later and the sheriff office’s tactical team took Upthegrove into custody without incident.
JCSD detectives made an extensive search of the residence and took possession of several different computers, hard drives, thumb drives and micro SD cards that contained images of child pornography. Also located were approximately 27 grams of meth as well as around 27 grams of marijuana.