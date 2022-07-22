Local news

In the morning hours of July 19, Noah C. Thomasson, 22, of DeMotte, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued by the Jasper Circuit Court on May 13, on two counts of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.

The warrant was a result of an investigation that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office had conducted.

