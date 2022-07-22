In the morning hours of July 19, Noah C. Thomasson, 22, of DeMotte, was incarcerated at the Jasper County Detention Center for an outstanding warrant. The warrant was issued by the Jasper Circuit Court on May 13, on two counts of armed robbery, a Level 3 felony.
The warrant was a result of an investigation that the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office had conducted.
In the evening hours of April 26, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a robbery at a business located at the State Road 114/I-65 interchange and the suspect had fled the area. Deputies responded to the business.
Once at the business, the deputies spoke with the victim who advised that a white male suspect had entered and approached the victim who was working the cash register at the front counter. As he approached, the male suspect displayed a knife and said to “Open the case.” When the suspect observed a second employee nearby, he quickly ran out of the business.
After a thorough investigation, it was determined Noah C. Thomasson was the suspect in this case and appropriate charges were filed with the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.