DeMOTTE — A DeMotte man accused of kidnapping a woman in Indiana has been caught in Nebraska, according to police authorities.
Police believe William Brittingham, 52, of DeMotte, kidnapped the woman, handcuffed her and drove her to Nebraska earlier this week.
He was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol Wednesday night, Jan. 12, and taken to the Hall County Jail in Grand Island, Nebraska, awaiting extradition back to Indiana.
Police said troopers spotted Brittingham driving a pick-up truck westbound on Interstate 80 in Nebraska. Indiana authorities notified Nebraska police that he might be in Nebraska and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Brittingham reportedly tried to take off, driving through a median and heading in the opposite direction on I-80. He later stopped and was taken into custody.
Police found the woman in the truck where she was handcuffed while Brittingham was being pursued. Troopers also indicated they found numerous firearms inside the cab of the pick-up.