DeMOTTE — Jasper County Judge John D. Potter will serve as guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at the DeMotte’s American Legion on Monday, May 28.
Potter will address the crowd starting at 11 a.m. at the American Legion Post 440 building. He serves as judge of the 30th Judicial Circuit of Indiana.
Prior to that, the American Legion Post 440 Honor Guard will present the colors and conduct services at the Catholic Cemetery at 8:30 a.m., the Holland Cemetery at 9 a.m., the DeMotte Cemetery at 9:30 a.m., the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village at 10 a.m. and at the Veteran Plaza in downtown DeMotte at 10:30 a.m.
All times are approximate.
A 21-gun salute to honor all veterans will be held following the ceremony at the Legion.
Members of the community are invited to attend.