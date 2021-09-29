DeMOTTE – The DeMotte Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting and open house at the Community Connections Center on Monday, afternoon, Sept. 20.
The well-attended event featured tours of the recently-completed facilities as well as an overview of the plans for the remainder of the center.
Center director Jeff Martin and Calvary of Assembly of God Pastor Jim Clark used the giant scissors to cut the C of C ribbon and “officially” open the facility, although portions of Phase I of the center have been up and running for a while now.
Phase I includes a family medicine medical clinic staffed by nurse practitioner Desireé Samples and offers low-cost physicals and wellness exams, general practice and acute care services. Many insurance plans are accepted as well as some cash services.
Counseling services and other social services are also available ranging from depression, substance abuse, anxiety and other emotional disorders as well as marital and family counseling, and trauma and behavioral disorders overseen by a licensed counselor.
Counseling services are provided by licensed mental health counselor Randy Schrock.
Social services beyond counseling are provided by social worker Tabitha Hart, who will assist with case management and accessing needed resources at the local, state and federal level as well as engaging the community.
During the school year, homework help and tutoring services are available and, at various times. There will be assorted classes offered such as ZUMBA, art projects and craft classes. There is also a MOPS (Mothers of Pre-Schoolers) group and a cancer outreach Phil’s Friends group that will meet at the center.
Phase II will include a recreation center, child care services, a rehabilitation facility, meeting rooms, sports camps and a senior fitness program.