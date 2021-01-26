DeMOTTE — It was two years ago that Calvary Assembly of God pastor James Clark presented an idea for a community center to associate/youth pastor Jeff Martin.
Martin’s reaction? “Wait here. I’ll be back.”
When Martin returned, he brought completed drawings and blueprints of a community center he and his wife Donna dreamed up five years prior.
The Martins discussed the possibility of purchasing property across from the Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village in DeMotte and building a community center there.
But Jeff said, “Once we got to that point, God said, ‘No. Wait.’” So the Martins waited until pastor Clark envisioned such an opportunity five years later.
“I laid down the drawings and pastor said that’s just confirmation for both of us to have this dream and to have this passion,” Jeff said. “I let mine rest, but pastor, he was praying about it and wondering what we could for this community.”
The end result was a Connection Center, with the Health and Wellness portion of the center, which sits to the right of the church, already taking shape.
More construction will begin soon, with Von Excavating of Wheatfield preparing ground behind the church for a recreational and rehabilitation wing.
“Health and wellness and rec and rehab together is the Connection Center,” Martin said.
“It’s completely mission-oriented. It’s not about us. It’s about outward. We’re not about numbers. We’re about how are we serving the community. How are we serving others through love, compassion and a heart of Christ, because that’s what we’re called to do.”
The Hamstra Group will construct the outer shell of the rec and rehab portion of the center. Maps Missionaries — a group of retirees with special construction skills — will tackle interior projects much like it did with the health and wellness facility.
“Volunteers have saved us a fortune,” Martin said. “And they’re all skilled workers.”
Among the services provided in the health and wellness wing is a medical clinic, which will serve basic needs in health care such as health examinations, vaccinations and non-emergency situations.
This service accepts major insurance carriers, but there will be programs for the non-insured and low income residents, Martin said.
Social services will also be available. These professionals will work with people who are looking for state and federal agencies that can help them through difficult situations.
“Our program will act as more of a case management function to help those in need as they move forward,” Martin said. “They will also work to see what people may qualify for.”
Martin said the center will have great functionality to provide all types of services.
“This is going to be nice, but it’s not going to be fancy,” he said. “It’s going to be practical, usable, but it’s going to be nice. It’s a place where people will want to come and hang out.”
The 6,500 square foot wellness wing will feature counseling services and — coming soon — student tutoring services and adult education classes, such as GED, finances and computer-type classes, and a banquet hall, which can be reserved with the proper paperwork.
The rec/rehab wing, which is a 19,000 square foot addition, will include:
• A full size gym for skills camps, including basketball, volleyball, indoor soccer, open gyms and community functions
• A walking/running track
• A full service cafe
• A commons area to interact and watch TV
• Conference rooms for business meetings and other community meetings
• Commercial kitchen for community meals and catering banquet hall events
• Rehabilitation programs with weights and cardio capabilities
• Multiple workout rooms for Zumba, step classes, spin classes, Silver Sneakers (a workout for retired residents) and more
• Study rooms for private tutoring
• Child care services
• Locker rooms and showers
The center is modeled after similar facilities in Lafayette and Greenwood, located southeast of Indianapolis.
“We scaled it down for our population versus their population. It’s remarkable the amount of people they’re helping and ministering to,” Martin said.
The cost of the project is substantial, but Martin said it’s being taken care of through monetary and in-kind donations. Grants for various programs offered at the center are also being pursued.
“We’re not counting on people’s funds. We’re doing that through the church,” Martin said. “Of course, we’re not going to turn a blind eye to it. Some people come out of the blue and that’s unsolicited.
“It’s remarkable the amount of people that are helping and we’re ministering to. This is not just us. We have contributions from other churches who ask how can we help. How can I volunteer? They want to be a part of this.”
How much will be charged to individuals who use the center’s many services have yet to be hammered out. But Martin expects it to be a nominal fee.
“This will be an oasis for people who feel they have a home and have people care for them,” he said.