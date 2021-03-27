DEMOTTE, Ind. — The DeMotte Boxing Club, located just off State Road 10, has produced more than 30 state champions since it started in September of 2008. However, the club is more than just a gym to teach pugilistic skills, it also prides itself on mentoring youth who may not have a lot of other opportunities.
Because of this mission to help those who need it, the Jasper Newton Foundation has donated $500 to the club as a 2021 sponsor.
“We believe in the opportunities provided to local youth here,” said Brienne Hooker, Jasper Newton Foundation Executive Director. “Because you know what else happens here— mentorship. Kids get to make meaningful connections with adults in this community. Those relationship skills translate to school, home, and a future job. It is goal setting and goal-reaching with great health benefits — physical and mental.”
The $500 will go to pay for a math tutor for some of the students enrolled at the club, and a donation for homework help at the Connection Center in DeMotte.
“A lot of the kids that come here don’t fit in with other teams or sports,” said Jimmy Holmes, former middleweight champion of Indiana and trainer at the DeMotte Boxing Club. “We get kids of all types and abilities and not all of them will go on to be great boxers, but we do a lot of mentoring here. Boxing teaches discipline, respect, and kindness. As a sport, boxing is very good to build up mental toughness.”
Holmes got into the sport of boxing under coach Jeff Mengel and had to do a lot of traveling because there were no local places to train and or compete.
“I helped start the gym here because the area needed something like this, and outlet for kids,” said Holmes. “Our approach is all about teaching the sport and helping these kids better themselves. We are a gym but we go a step further in helping these kids and coach Jen is a big reason why.”
Coach Jen Tillema is often referred to as “Coach Mom” at the gym and it is that level of care and dedication to the kids that leaves a lasting impact.
“Coach Mengel got me going to this gym and then I became a personal trainer in 2012, and the biggest reason I love this gym is that it is like a family,” added Tillema. “We are all about helping the kids. We need to invest in them because sometimes they don’t have anyone in their lives to support them.”
The boxing club had to be closed for several months due to COVID-19 restrictions, but it is now back open. With its Little Champs Class, the club has opportunities to train for anyone six years old and up, even adults.
The club is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 12 to 2 p.m.
Check out the club’s Facebook page for more information.