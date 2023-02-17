DeMOTTE — Randy Stan of DeMotte has had ideas for stories rattling around in his head for years.
It took a break from his daily work schedule and retirement before he was able to put those ideas on paper and ultimately book form.
Last March, Stan had one of his stories — “The Devil At Two” — pressed into a 238-page novel which is now available on Amazon.
The story takes place during World War II as a lone American B-12 bomber — Fallen Angel — is returning from its base from a late-afternoon bombing run. Though it is set in war time, the novel takes readers on a whole different ride.
“A lot of people right away looked at it and said, ‘That’s a war book.’ And I go, ‘No, it’s not a war book. It’s a horror/thriller story that takes place during a war.,” Stan said.
A description on Amazon’s website provides further insight into Stan’s unique story: “Wounded and injured, the plane and crew limp along toward home and safety, only to be attacked by creatures out of the depths and bowels of hell itself.”
According to Stan, “It’s a story of a group of nine men. They’re coming back home after a bombing run and the plane is limping home. It’s wounded and they’re wounded and they run into the devil and hell itself that kind of reaches out and grabs them. It’s just their story. Once events start happening, it’s only a 15-minute event, but I got into each man’s life and what brought them to that point of their life; how they got there.
“Fate is something you can’t change and you can’t out-run it.”
Stan’s first book has been well-received by both readers and critics, earning a five-star rating on Amazon. The price runs between $10 for a digital copy and $12-18 for a softcover copy.
A native of East Chicago where he father was a police officer, Stan said he developed a pair of promo videos for YouTube which can be accessed by those interested in more details on the book.
Stan, 66, said he has always been fascinated by the supernatural since he was a kid, drawing inspiration from the old black and white horror movies of his youth.
“When I was a little boy, my parents were really liberal with that and let me stay up and I’d watch the old horror movies late at night and read all the comic books, so I always had a vivid and weird imagination,” he said. “These stories has always floated in my mind. This one here floated in there for a long time. I just didn’t know how to put it together.”
A former maintenance welder in the steel mills for over 30 years, Stan also worked for Jackson’s Funeral Chapel for 12 years prior to retirement. The COVID outbreak gave Stan the motivation he needed to put pen to paper.
“I had been writing for a long time, from high school on up and some in college,” he said. “COVID was what done it. I had been writing short stories before that, but when COVID hit, I had just retired as COVID hit that year at the end of 2020 and I just said, ‘Hey, time to write a book.’ So I wrote it during that time.”
Newman Springs Publishing in New Jersey agreed to put Stan’s story in novel form.
“I shopped it around and talked to different ones and they were the ones that gave me the best deal,” Stan said.
At just 238 pages, “The Devil At Two” is a quick read, which was by design.
“It seems like people I know who have read it liked it. It’s a different book. It’s an easy read,” he said. “I talked to another writer I know who said usually your first book you don’t want to write a long one. Just get your point out that you’re looking for then see how it’s going to progress with the other ones.”
Stan plans to shop around a collection of short stories for his next book and has another novel in the works he hopes will be complete in two or three months.
Though he has had stories in the works for years, Stan said he only recently has had time to conceptualize things.
“Life just gets in the way. I worked in the steels mills as a maintenance man and you didn’t have a lot of time to read. You try to write, but you can’t. You’re raising a family and it just didn’t happen. Once I started to work for Jackson’s, I had time to sit and formulate things,” he said.
His next novel, a suspense thriller, will take place in the southwest in the deserts of New Mexico. It will ferret out the relationship between a woman and a Navajo Indian and the woman’s commitment to honor him by fulfilling his final wish.
“She’s going to do whatever she can to make sure that wish is carried out,” Stan said. “She’s going to run into a lot of bad people and bad things trying to get this wish done.” Stan said he drew inspiration for the story after talking with his nephew, who is a doctor for the Navajo nation.