Indiana State Police officially confirmed in an Oct. 31 press conference that an arrest has been made in the 2017 murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.
Williams, 13, and German, 14, were hiking at Monon High Bridge in Delphi on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were discovered the next day.
At the Oct. 31 press conference, officials said Richard M. Allen, 50, Delphi, was arrested Oct. 26 by detectives from the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force at the Lafayette Indiana State Police Post. He was being held at the Carroll County Jail until Oct. 28 when he was formally charged with two counts of murder. He now is in the White County Jail being held without bond.
Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said that Allen has entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. Pretrial is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 13 and trial date of 9 a.m. March 20.
“He is presumed innocent. We will have our opportunity to present and day in court when we can present the evidence that we have against him, but until that day, he is presumed innocent,” McLeland said.
The press conference was conducted the morning of Oct. 31 at Delphi United Methodist Church and also broadcast live on social media.
Law enforcement officials were clear that they would not elaborate on details of the case, noting that the court has temporarily sealed the probable cause affidavit and charging documents.
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter took a few moments to collect his thoughts before he spoke, “… I have prepared remarks but today is different because I do not want there to be any confusion or ambiguity with what I will say. Today is not a day to celebrate.
“But the arrest of Richard M. Allen of Delphi on two counts of murder is sure a major step in leading to the conclusion of this long-term and complex investigation.”
He spoke to the families and the Delphi community. That community, he said, has grown to the nation and many countries around the world.
“I’m proud to report to you that today, actually last Friday, was the day,” he said, “ and an arrest has been made, thanks to literally hundreds of media outlets that have been steadfast in reporting in keeping the memories of Libby and Abby front and center.”
He said media “continued to encourage the efforts and you, too, believed that we would all be here one day participating in sharing this news.”
He said all the law enforcement agencies, including all local, state and federal agencies, “thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Carter said, “We are going to continue a very methodical and committed approach to ensure that if any other person had any involvement in these murders in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable.
“Since the murders of Abby and Libby 2,086 days ago, the daily investigative team has worked tirelessly,” he said, listing a number of law enforcement officers in many local, state and federal agencies.
“I really believe that Abby and Libby would be proud of you for standing strong even in the face of immense pressure and perpetual criticism. Some of these individuals have postponed retirement, passed on promotional opportunity, have dedicated personal time away from their families, given up nights, weekends and holidays, all while in the pursuit of accountability for Abby and Libby. I know that today’s announcement will not diminish your resolve and I hope you have found just a bit of peace in this most complicated world.”
Carter cautioned again, “While I know that you are all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day. This investigation is far from complete and we will not jeopardize its integrity by releasing or discussing documents or information before the appropriate time.”
Carter asked that people have patience “as our system of due process works. Also remember that all persons arrested are presumed innocent.
“The time will come when additional details can be released, but again, today is not that day. It’s about Abby and Libby, their families and this community, this nation and even our world."
Carter praised Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland for his work. “The prosecutor has been very clear with law enforcement about what his expectations are about what can and cannot be released, shared or discussed, so we will, of course, comply. If you choose to be critical of our silence, be critical of me, not the front line. These are the folks who have committed their entire lives to a successful conclusion, in other words, a guilty verdict. As we move to the next phase of this investigation I will continue to offer all resources that ISP has. To not only the investigative team, which I anticipate growing, but also to Prosecutor McLeland as we prepare for the coming months. Again, Nick has been very resolute and very clear and I’m most grateful for his leadership. It’s going to be very important going forward.”
He encouraged people with tips to continue to provide them. “The many avenues to report will remain open. It will be available to all. Please continue doing that.”
Carter said, “I stand before you in this church and very place where we held our first briefing nearly six years ago, and just hours after the murders of Abby and Libby. Right here. Pulling in today I wasn’t really sure what emotion I would experience, but peace came over me and I didn’t expect that to happen, and I hope all of you, with all of the different responsibilities you have from around the planet today have felt some of that as well. But remember, we’re not done. I think what we all have experienced proves that together there’s nothing we cannot do. But more importantly, giving of ourselves, all of us, all of us, giving of ourselves matters more than what we ever could receive. Abby and Libby, though in death, have had a profound effect on so many of us, on how we live and as importantly who we all should be."
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said, “I believe in a God of justice and righteousness. Today I believe that same God has provided us with justice for Abby and Libby. As sheriff of Carroll County, Indiana, I want to publicly and sincerely thank each individual who played a role in helping us during this five and a half year investigation. Whether it was in an investigative capacity, providing tips, cards or letters of suggestions or encouragement, phone calls, and thousands of other countless ways of communicating, I earnestly thank those who prayed for this moment in time. We now move forward through the Indiana criminal justice system, allowing the system to provide its due diligence and process in providing that justice which is owed Abby and Libby, their families and this community.”
McLeLand said also thanked the many people who were involved in the investigation.
“There are many dates in a lifetime that you are going to remember. The date your children are born. The date you are married. The date you buy a first house. The date Abby and Libby went missing. One of those dates was last Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
“At that time we had gathered evidence to formulate a PC (probable cause) that we submitted to the court and the judge did find probable cause for the arrest of Richard Allen. He’s been charged with two counts of murder for the murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. This investigation is still very ongoing. We’re keeping the tip line open, the tip email open. We encourage everybody to continue to call in tips, not only about Richard Allen but about any other person that you may have. For that reason and for the nature of this case, the probable case and the charging information has been sealed by the court. I’ve been cleared to everybody that per the court order we cannot talk about the evidence that’s in the probable cause and the evidence in the charging information. That will become evident to you at some point and it will be released but today is not that day. Today is about Abby and Libby, focusing on them.”
Most of the questions asked at the end of the press conference were not answered, with McLeland again saying that the questions are getting into the evidence.
“I know it’s frustrating, but my goal is to maintain the integrity of this case,” McLeland said.
When asked if they assume someone else is involved in the case, McLeland said, “We haven’t closed the door on the investigation, so that’s why we keep the tip line and the tip email open. We’re not presuming anything at this point, but we are going to continue to tips, continue to take any information that anybody has and as we have done with all the information we’ve gathered, we’re going to look at that and see where that leads us.”
McLeland said there will be a public hearing on whether the court records will remain sealed and that hearing date will be announced. “But for now, to me, it’s about protecting the integrity of this case. I want to have an opportunity at some point to have an opportunity in court to explain the evidence and for that not to be tarnished or tainted or anything like that. Again, he’s presumed innocent and so it was important for me in this case to do that,” he said.
Tips can still be presented to police at to 844-459-5786 or via email at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.