RENSSELAER — The City of Rensselaer helped dedicate a tree and a permanent marble stone plaque in recognition of long-time attorney Michael Riley on Saturday, June 25.
The ceremony was held at Potawatomi Park, just a few steps from the bridge that crosses the Iroquois River.
Riley, who served as city attorney for several years, passed away on June 26, 2020. He opened his law practice in downtown Rensselaer in 1980 after spending several years (1967-80) as an attorney in Indianapolis as well as deputy city attorney, attorney general and a public defender.
Mayor Steve Wood, who had a long relationship with Riley, served as master of ceremonies, introducing Riley’s wife Kathy (White) Riley and the White family. Also on hand were local attorneys Todd Sammons, Jacob Ahler and Cliff Robinson; Sue Wood, who was Riley’s secretary for 35 years, and her husband; former judge Phillip McGraw and his wife; Bill and Bonnie Zimmer; Jerry and Carol Lockridge; Ed Tracy; Roy and Bonnie Reese; members of the Democratic Party; and Donna Wood, the mayor’s wife.
Riley’s son, Brendan and Colin, were also in attendance with their families. Colin was asked to speak and Ahler also added his memories of Riley, who asked Ahler to join him in his law practice three years ago.
Judge Patricia Riley of the Court of Appeals of Indiana and Riley’s ex-wife and Riley’s IT coordinator, Eric Allison, were also among the 50-plus people to attend the ceremony.