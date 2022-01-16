As we enter into another new year, many people turn to introspection, looking back in evaluation in order to look ahead in anticipation for what may be. Often it turns to evaluating eating habits and exercise routines or reviewing spending habits, but what about when it comes to faith?
Within all religions, we tend to go through various stages of belief. The first is always the construction phase. Growing up – or later in life as you learn about Christ and a Biblical worldview for the first time – we make decisions about what to accept or believe often based on teachings given to us by others. Sunday school stories, confirmation instruction, youth programs, Bible study, reflection on messages and liturgy in worship, conversations with fellow believers, etc. compound upon each other to construct a system of religious faith and conviction.
But later on, many, if not everyone, enter into a different stage, that of deconstruction. It can happen for all sorts of reasons, but it’s usually triggered by something. Maybe you’re struggling with internal doubts or tensions between what the church teaches and what your buddy at work or respected figure online is saying. Maybe you hear something said in church sometime that sounds new and different than what you expected to hear, possibly in a troubling way. Or maybe it’s something outside of yourself that prompts a questioning of your foundations, like a scandal involving a trusted church leader or spiritual abuse inflicted by a fellow believer. Whatever it is, when it comes, it kicks you into this deconstruction stage where you begin to rethink or re-evaluate what has been constructed previously.
It sounds scary and can be threatening, especially because for many of those on the outside, someone who is ‘deconstructing’ a bit can sound like they’re on a path to letting go of the promises of Christ altogether. But it doesn’t have to be that way; in fact, it can be an opportunity for tremendous growth. Personally, I’ve gone through stages like this a number of times in my life, and each time, it’s deepened my reliance on Christ and helped me to understand and apply doctrinal teachings of the church in new ways. Yeah, it can be rough-going when you’re in the middle of it, but as James says, “The testing of your faith produces steadfastness. And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” (James 1:3-4 ESV)
Despite the fact that this is (and probably should be) a common experience within the church, the church at large hasn’t always been kind to those who are ‘deconstructing,’ again because it often sounds like the end of faith. But think about it from the vantage point of the person going through this: it can be a scary and lonely place to be. Your foundations are shaking a bit, which makes everything unsteady. And when everyone around you seems to be doing fine, it feels like there’s nobody to talk to or turn to for help. And when they do try to open up and share what they’re going through, deconstructors often find resistance from the church, who offers simplistic answers that don’t really touch what they’re experiencing and discourages them from asking any further questions. In fact, when it comes to this task of deconstructing, it seems like it’s the church – fellow believers, parents, even pastors – who take what could be a great, theological deepening, and raises the stakes so that leaving the faith or suffering in silence become the only options.
The truth is though that deconstruction usually leads to reconstruction, the rebuilding of what was torn down … but only when leaning on the Holy Spirit and with the loving encouragement of trusted friends or mentors. It definitely doesn’t happen when it's accompanied by hand wringing and shaming from others, accusing them of “walking away from the faith.” No matter how it may look to outside observers, people who are deconstructing a bit are usually working very hard to hold onto their faith.
So as the new year is a time for pledges and commitments, pledge yourself to a new level of openness with your faith to others. The more we can normalize talking about our doubts, seeking answers to questions, and even changing your mind about certain beliefs, the more we can all grow together in grace and knowledge of the Lord, and witness to the faith of Jesus Christ throughout our entire lives.