LA MIRADA, Calif. — Megan de Jong was named to Biola University's Dean's List for academic excellence.
de Jong from Demotte, IN, a Business Administration major, was one of nearly 1,800 students who were named to the dean's list in Fall 2021. Biola students are placed on the dean's list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.
"Inclusion in Biola University's Dean's List is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship," said Tamara Anderson, associate provost of academic effectiveness and administration. "These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom but in the workplace and in the students' personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, and look forward to their future accomplishments."
Biola is offering their largest scholarships ever this semester, where every student is eligible for up to $21,000 in scholarship funds. It's a great time to join the Biola community. Learn more details about this and other incentives at biola.edu/giveaways.
Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America's best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the "best national universities" category of U.S. News and World Report's Best Colleges 2021 rankings.
Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service - equipping men and women in mind and character to impact the world for the Lord Jesus Christ. With more than 6,000 students at its Southern California campus and around the world, Biola's nine schools offer more than 150 academic programs at the bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels.
For more information, visit biola.edu or call (562) 777-4061.