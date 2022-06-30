RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Volunteer Fire Department — with a special emphasis on “volunteer” — is nearing critical mass for fire chief Kenny Haun and his firefighters.
Due to an increased number of fire calls, particularly in the afternoon, the department is struggling to get firefighters to respond at that time of day, Haun said.
The department has a handful of firefighters who work for the city and many others have jobs out of town and can’t get back to the Rensselaer area fast enough to contribute.
And, Haun added, “People just aren’t volunteering.”
“We have a great group of guys who work hard at their job,” he said. “No one else wants to volunteer right now.”
In the past, as many as 10 to 15 firefighters would respond to a daytime fire. Now that number is two or three.
Response to fire calls in the evening has not been an issue, but Haun continues to encourage people to volunteer to cover all the bases. He’s also asked for help from other area departments.
“The entire county has been put on alert for mutual aid for structure fires and accidents,” Haun said.
The number of calls RVFD has responded to this year is on pace to race past the 264 calls the department received in 2021, Haun added.
Two solutions to the daytime fire runs was discussed at Monday night’s city council meeting, including asking superintendents from city departments to allow workers who double as firefighters to leave their jobs to respond to fires and vehicle accidents.
Haun said he has also talked with employers in the city that have firefighters at their work sites to see if they would allow them to leave to respond to a daytime call. Some said they would allow it, but Haun said he has not talked with employers that sit outside the city.
“(Businesses) didn’t have any issues if the there is a major fire,” Haun said. “Some guys work out of town and I need them to arrive at the station in the first two minutes of a call. Within 10 minutes at least.”
Haun added he is in the process of starting a new program where retired and former firefighters will come to the fire station to drive trucks to the fire or accident scene.
“They’re willing to drive the trucks, but won’t get water out of the truck,” Haun said. “They won’t fight fires and they won’t assist at accidents. But they’ll drive the trucks and it will free up a guy to fight the fire.”
There has been talk in recent years of making the department a full-time force and adding an EMS service as well. But many firefighters want RVFD — which recently celebrated its 125th year — a volunteer-run service. Haun said he talked with his current crew, which can have as many as 25 firefighters on the roster, about the future of the department and almost all would like to see it remain a volunteer unit.
But the number of training hours required by the state has served as an obstacle in recruiting new men and women to a volunteer force. Most have to give up their evenings and weekends to get in the necessary training — totaling 190 hours — to be a firefighter.
Marion Township Trustee Dane Hayworth said a full-time service would be ideal for some, but added the proposal faces one significant roadblock — funding.
“They (government bodies) never give us enough money for public safety,” said Mayor Steve Wood, who is favor of territorial coverage. Fire Territory is the fastest growing way communities are providing public safety services in Indiana, according to the Liberty Township (Clayton) website.
“A fire/EMS combo, there are advantages to it,” Hayworth said. “We are way behind the eight-ball on funding. Right now, we’re looking for solutions.”
Hayworth said he knows of a situation where one truck and one fireman from one department and a truck and a fireman from another responded to a fire call at Fair Oaks Dairy recently. That was it.
“Luckily, it was a motor in a fan that began to smoke and wasn’t a major fire,” he said, adding the scene would have been one of devastation if it was a major blaze.
The council authorized the creation of a committee that includes council president George Cover, councilman Ernest Watson, as well as Haun and Hayworth to provide solutions to the problem.