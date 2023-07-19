RENSSELAER — David Day’s contributions to the Rensselaer park system did not go unnoticed by the city’s parks department and Parks for People campaign organizers.
Well before Parks for People generated funds to breathe life back into Rensselaer’s parks, Day was doing his part to ensure area youth had a place to swim and play basketball, particularly at Brookside Park.
In recognition of his contributions, which began in the late 1950s when he served as a swimming instructor at LaRue Pool at Brookside Park, city officials erected a sign — the David Day Memorial Basketball and Tennis Courts — in the northwest corner of the basketball court.
Day’s wife, Marge, participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Brookside on Monday, July 17.
The court was built after Day approached then-park superintendent Hal Gray asking basketball be added to the park’s list of activities. He was also instrumental in helping bring locker rooms to the pool house, organize the park’s shelters and adding equipment for youth activities.
“My wish is that you would know and citizens would know that these courts represent a life-long love he had for children and the youth of Rensselaer,’ Marge said to a small audience of friends and family.
Mayor Steve Wood, organizers with Parks for People, park superintendent Joe Effinger and Cheryl Hillan of the Jasper Newton Foundation and Parks for People campaign coordinator were also on hand at the ribbon-cutting.
Day was also instrumental in bringing tennis courts to Brookside. A formidable player who played the sport as a way to relax, Day gave tennis lessons to area youth as well.
Today, the courts are also used by pickle ball players.
A little-known fact that Marge shared was that her husband — who passed away at the age of 79 in 2018 — started a summer swim team in Rensselaer, which later blossomed into the highly successful Rensselaer Summer Swim Team.
A Rensselaer native, Day first served as a science teacher for the Rensselaer Central School Corporation, before moving to middle school counselor, athletic director and assistant principal.
He served as a principal at the high school for 12 years until his retirement in 2000.
Day also coached several sports, including basketball. He spent some summer days looking for talent at Brookside’s basketball court.
“He would cast an eye at the court to see who was a basketball player and who he could possibly recruit to the team,” Marge said.
Thanks to contributions to the Parks for People campaign, the basketball court and tennis courts received new surfaces to withstand the rigors of being outdoors. New backboards and nets were installed on the basketball court and the tennis courts were moved to an area just south of the softball field.