RENSSELAER — A group of dedicated volunteers, including members of the General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, a member of the William Henry Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and community volunteers participated in Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday morning.
The volunteers placed 120 wreaths on veteran graves at Barkley, Brown, Dunkard, Prater, Sandridge and Smith cemeteries located in Barkley Township.
The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the DAR has been fundraising for the project for several months. Generous donations from members, the community and the Jasper Newton Foundation provided funding for the wreaths. Wreaths Across America is matching sponsorships until Jan. 15, 2021.
Wreaths for 2021 may be sponsored by using this link https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/IN0117.
Wreaths Across America is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-
laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at more than 2,500 cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.