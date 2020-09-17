JASPER COUNTY — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR visited local first responders on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 to honor the memory of the fallen and those who served on Sept. 11, 2001.
Last September, the chapter visited local firefighters in the community. This year visits were made to local police/sheriff departments to say thank you for their role in protection on this day 19 years ago and their continued service to the community today.
Chapter members presented officers from Remington, Rensselaer, DeMotte and Wheatfield police departments as well as the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department with letters of appreciation.
The chapter will be honoring other groups of first responders in the near future.