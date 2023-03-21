RENSSELAER — The General Van Rensselaer Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) recently announced awards in the DAR Junior American Citizen Art and Creative Expression contest.
Students shared their creativity in stamp design, poster art, short stories and poems. Students also wrote summaries of their individual and group service projects completed in the past year.
Several entries received Indiana DAR and East Central Division Daughters of the American Revolution awards as well. The General Van Rensselaer Chapter congratulates the following students on their entries:
• Adelyn Kaper, 1st grade, DAR East Central award for stamp design.
• Alba Dobson, 2nd grade, DAR East Central award for Individual service project marking veteran gravesites for Wreaths Across America.
• Harper Kaper, 3rd grade, General Van Rensselaer Chapter award for poster art.
• Kendra Kohlhagen, 9th grade, DAR East Central award for short story.
• Cole Van Vlymen, 11th grade, DAR East Central award for Individual service project identifying veteran gravesites and placing wreaths for Wreaths Across America.
• Rensselaer High School FFA DAR East Central award for Group service project for placing wreaths on veteran gravesites on Wreaths Across America Day.
• Boy Scout Troop 152 members Lincoln Manis, Isaac Calhoun, Jayden Calhoun, Simon Manis and Thomas Calhoun received DAR East Central awards for group service project assisting with DAR Chapter program and conducting Flag ceremony.
• East Central Division first-place entries will move on for further judging. Congratulations again to these students for sharing their talent and community projects with the chapter.