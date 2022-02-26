RENSSELAER — Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution General Van Rensselaer Chapter presented Rensselaer Central Middle School students with special awards as part of the chapter’s poetry, stamp design and essay contests on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Rhonda Kennedy and Tara Kaper of the DAR were on hand to present the awards to the following winners:
• Hunter Robinson: Chapter and state winner and third-place in area contest for poetry.
• Isaac Calhoun: Chapter, state and area winner for stamp design.
• Sloan Claussen: Chapter essay winner.
• Parker Northcutt: Merit award for stamp design.
• Landon Musch: Merit award for poetry.
• Emma Mathews: Merit award for poetry.
• Vivienne Kosiba: Merit award for stamp design.
RCMS had 18 students participate in the local DAR contests.