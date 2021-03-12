RENSSELAER — General Van Rensselaer Chapter DAR announced the winners of their American History Essay Contest on March 2, 2021 at area schools.
All students were from Kankakee Valley schools this year. The topic of the essay was "The Boston Massacre.”
The following students received award certificates and Excellence in History medals at their schools:
• Kankakee Valley Intermediate School fifth-grader Luke Schepel.
• Kankakee Valley Middle School sixth-grader Celia Taylor.
• Kankakee Valley Middle School seventh-grader Max Duttlinger.
• Kankakee Valley Middle School eighth-grader Norah Kurdelak.
These students were from the classrooms of Robin Dietrich, Diane Georgakis-Olis, Theresa DeBoard and Kari Innes.
The General Van Rensselaer Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution wishes to thank all students who participated and classroom educators who assisted in returning essays for this year's contest.
State level winners will be announced later this month.