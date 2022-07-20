For many years I have admired a story in “The History of Indiana’s Jasper County Schools” written by Daisy Geary Switzer. She also provided several family stories in the 1985 Jasper County, Indiana.
I wish I had met her. Her teaching career began at Rosebud School. Daisy was an elementary teacher for 46 years. Daisy taught five years longer than our favorite Jasper County Historian, Beulah Arnott. I taught first grade with Beulah at Monnett Elementary School luckily and followed her lead with local history.
My connection to Daisy is the country school. My country school was Knightridge School on Knightridge Road southeast of Bloomington, Indiana. It was two one-room buildings; Knightridge built in 1849 and another moved from another Monroe County location and connected when Lake Monroe was created in the 1960’s. One class room/building held grades 1 to 3, and I taught grades 4 to 6 in the other.
I was 24 years old when I taught in the hills of southern Indiana. My school closed officially in 1967. At that time, I had a B.S. in Education from Indiana University, later a Masters from IU.
Daisy Geary was born on July 17, 1907 near Fair Oaks, Indiana. When she was 14, the family moved into a home in Fair Oaks. She graduated from Fair Oaks High School and attended Indiana Normal School at Terre Haute, now Indiana State University. She was allowed to rent rooms in private homes duly approved by the university.
After one year, Daisy was allowed to teach for two years. Each time she took six more weeks of training, another two years were added to her license. After three more years of teaching, seven in all, Miss Geary received a life license. My Indiana life teaching license occurred when I completed my Master’s degree in 1972.
Daisy’s story at Rosebud School, now located at the Jasper County Fairgrounds, began in the 1926-1927 school year. The 1874 Rosebud School was located just east of Parr near Indiana 14. Daisy was only 20 years old as the only teacher at Rosebud with grades 1-8. Her school day, according to her “Reminiscences of Rosebud School” began at 8 a.m. and closed at 4 p.m. That was a long school day, but she liked to be able to get a fire started and board work written on the blackboard.
After school, Daisy completed the “janitorial services.” I was lucky in my school, the 6th grade girls cleaned the outhouses for me and the neighbor lady who swept our rooms each day after school.
Miss Geary was not married at this time. She had 21 students enrolled, two in first grade, four in second grade, two in third grade, and no fourth-graders. There were three in fifth grade, two in sixth grade, four in seventh grade, and five in eighth grade.
One of the eight-graders did leave after his birthday. He had stayed because he had not wanted to go to high school. Last names of the students were Lattimore, Webb, Alter, Burnes, Stanley, Wilcox, Birtsch, Hordeman, and Florence.
Most of those names I have heard since I moved to Jasper County in 1968.
The school year opened the first week of September and ended the last week of April. Daisy Geary’s salary was $800 plus 10 cents a day for janitorial duties. The Fair Oaks bus driver picked up the high school students in the Rosebud area, so Daisy caught a ride to and from there for 25 cents a day. The parents paid for the students’ school books.
The daily routine was similar to mine of years later. The Rosebud coat room was segregated with boys hanging coats and lunch pails on one side and girls using the other side. There was a mirror and a water pail and dipper for washing up was there. Drinks were taken from the outside pump.
Early morning was for Opening Exercises with singing, current events, riddles, or Bible readings. Each class had reading with teacher that began with the first grades. They had Reading, Spelling, Numbers, and Writing. The children had number and ABC cards at their desks. Younger students had drawing time included in their schedule. Older grades added Language and Arithmetic to their work times and History, Health, and Geography.
Recess in the morning and afternoons, according to Miss Geary, were 15 minutes long, and lunch was a full hour. At times, a pot of soup was put on the stove with students contributing the vegetables or beans, and fudge could be made on the old pot belly stove.
Halloween and Christmas parties were a part of Daisy’s stories with eighth grade boys being Santa and giving out gifts. No lit candles were on the Christmas tree because of the possibility of fires.
The big event of the school year was the “carry in dinner” on the last day of school. The students prepared a program for the parents with songs, a short play, and recitations.
After Daisy’s first year, she moved to Aix to teach. Rosebud was closed a year later.
In 1977, the Jasper County Historical Society moved the Alter donated Rosebud School to the north west corner of the Jasper County Fairgrounds where it sits today waiting for Fair visitors. Daisy continued teaching for 46 years with a brief period not teaching after she was married. She traveled with her husband, John Switzer. Daisy taught at Aix, Parr, Center, Fair Oaks, and DeMotte schools.
Visit Rosebud School during the Fair, where you can hear more Daisy Switzer stories. Hats and bonnets will be available for photo opportunities.
The Pioneer Village is open 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, July 24-28 for visitors to the fair.