Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives has approved State Rep. Kendell Culp’s (R-Rensselaer) legislation that would launch a comprehensive study into food insecurity and growth trends to help Hoosier communities address issues and plan for the future.

Culp said his bill would create the Land Use Task Force, which would take a deep dive into growth trends in rural, urban and suburban communities, as well as how they can better position themselves to attract economic development.

