INDIANAPOLIS — Kendell Culp of Rensselaer took the oath of office Tuesday, Nov. 22 to serve as state representative for House District 16.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush administered the oath to all House lawmakers during a swearing-in ceremony in the House Chamber of the Statehouse during Organization Day, the formal start to the 2023 legislative session.
"I am honored to serve constituents in this capacity, and I'll work hard to represent our communities and ensure your voices are heard at the Statehouse," Culp said. "As a farmer, I hope to use my experience to tackle agricultural issues impacting us locally and around the state. I also look forward to using my many years of experience serving Jasper County to help us grow our economy and increase job opportunities."
Culp will replace Doug Gutwein as the District 16 representative when the house meets in the new year.
Since 2016, Culp has served as vice president of Indiana Farm Bureau. He served as a Jasper County commissioner for 18 years, 16 of those as president, and was a past president of the Indiana Association of County Commissioners.
In addition, he also served as a member of the Jasper County drainage board, Northwest Indiana Solid Waste District Board, Jasper County Community Corrections Board and the Jasper County Economic Development Board.
Culp farms with his father, wife and son. They grow corn and soybeans, and raise beef cattle, and have an independent swine finishing operation. Culp and his family attend Trinity United Methodist Church.
Constituents can contact Culp by calling 800-382-9841 or emailing h16@iga.in.gov.