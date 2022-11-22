Culp officially fills state rep seat

Kendell Culp took the oath of office to serve District 16 in the state's house of representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

 Provided

INDIANAPOLIS — Kendell Culp of Rensselaer took the oath of office Tuesday, Nov. 22 to serve as state representative for House District 16.

  Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush administered the oath to all House lawmakers during a swearing-in ceremony in the House Chamber of the Statehouse during Organization Day, the formal start to the 2023 legislative session.

