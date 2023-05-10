Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — A pair of bills by State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer) will work together to help uncover why Indiana is losing prime farmland and what can be done about it are now laws.

With House Enrolled Act 1557, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will conduct an inventory of all the farmland lost in the state between 2010 and 2022, and identify the causes of the losses.