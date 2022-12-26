RENSSELAER — Jasper County officials will honor Kendell Culp and Richard Maxwell for their long-time commitment as members of the board of commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
A short ceremony to honor the two men will be held prior to a commissioner meeting at 8:15 a.m. at the Jasper County Health Department building on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.
Culp was recently elected to the District 16 state representative seat after serving multiple terms as commissioner. He was replaced earlier in the month by Jeff DeYoung, who served on the county council.
Maxwell announced his resignation from his commissioners’ seat in the fall and will be replaced by Rein Bontrager. He is the second-longest tenured commissioner in the state of Indiana with 32 consecutive years of service. Bontreger served as president of the county council before winning election to Maxwell’s commissioner seat in November.