Long-time commitment

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

Former Jasper County Commissioners Kendell Culp (left) and Richard Maxwell (middle) will be recognized for their commitment to county government during a ceremony at the county health department meeting room on Dec. 27.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

RENSSELAER — Jasper County officials will honor Kendell Culp and Richard Maxwell for their long-time commitment as members of the board of commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

A short ceremony to honor the two men will be held prior to a commissioner meeting at 8:15 a.m. at the Jasper County Health Department building on Sparling Avenue in Rensselaer.

Tags

Trending Food Videos