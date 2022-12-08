Funds for roads, bridges

Kendell Culp's first order of business as District 16 state representative is accelerating funds needed for roads and bridges in Rensselaer.

INDIANAPOLIS — Rensselaer recently received over $645,000 to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer).

Culp said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.

