INDIANAPOLIS — Rensselaer recently received over $645,000 to accelerate road and bridge improvements, according to State Rep. Kendell Culp (R-Rensselaer).
Culp said the local funding from the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program is for road and bridge preservation, road reconstruction, intersection improvements, guardrail replacements and signage, and can cover material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.
In total, 229 towns, cities and counties will receive over $119 million in state matching grants.
"Investing in our infrastructure is critical and rural areas can't be left behind," Culp said. "This grant program gives communities large and small the opportunity to green light critical road projects, which they otherwise couldn't afford to do on their own."
Culp said smaller municipalities provide a 25 percent match in local funds, while large communities provide a 50 percent match. State law requires 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded annually to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. To date, Hoosier communities are on the receiving end of more than $1 billion in Community Crossings Matching Grants.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, which oversees and awards the grants, the next call for projects is expected in January. Awards are released two times a year.
Culp (R-Rensselaer) represents House District 16, which includes portions of Jasper, Pulaski, Starke and White counties.