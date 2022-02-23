RENSSELAER — Staddon Field in Rensselaer may receive an upgrade if a crowdfunding campaign launched by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) is successful.
The Rensselaer Baseball Inc. (RBI) organization has until April 23, 2022, to raise $37,500 in order to receive a matching grant through IHCDA’s CreatINg Places program. If successful, RBI will upgrade Staddon’s baseball field with a new playing surface and additional restrooms. Money will also be used to add ADA-compliant seating.
The money needed will be collected through crowdfunding, a practice of funding a project or venture by raising money from a large number of people typically through the internet. A GoFundMe account on Facebook is an example of crowdfunding.
“This campaign is an exciting opportunity to upgrade and renovate the baseball field in Rensselaer,” Crouch said in a press release. “Team sports and getting active outdoors have benefits that can last a lifetime, so we are pleased to partner with RBI to enhance opportunities for kids in the community."
Funds from this campaign will be used to enhance the condition of the field and seating areas to make them safe for use, and the restroom enhancements will make it possible for additional community use with ADA accessibility, new partitions, upgraded lighting and a baby changing station.
"RBI is very excited about the grant opportunity given to us from the IHCDA. These funds will greatly improve our baseball program, our field and our community" said Stace Pickering, RBI board member, who served as a director of the city’s recent Parks for People campaign. "We look forward to accomplishing our goal so we can provide ADA accessibility and new restrooms."
Staddon Field, located on the southwest end of the city, typically hosts pitching machine teams during the summer months. In the past, it was the city’s main ball field, hosting T-ball and park league games as well. It worked in concert with the field at Columbia Park, which continues to hold summer league games on the northeast side of the city.
The Parks for People campaign raised enough money for the city to develop new fields at Brookside Park two years ago. The fields, named after the Blacker family that donated funds to the development of the park’s new facility, currently host softball and baseball tournaments. The fields are also home to RBI teams.
Campaign funds were also used to upgrade areas around Staddon Field with the addition of a walking path and new entrances.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised more than $5.9 million in public funds and an additional $4.8 million in matching IHCDA funds. The program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.