DeMOTTE — Police responded to a carjacking that occurred on State Road 10 south of DeMotte on Thursday, Feb. 24. The incident occurred at 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, three black males in a dark-colored sedan pulled up behind the victim’s car and tapped the rear end of the vehicle. She pulled off the road to inspect for damage and the males exited the sedan, with one pointing a firearm at her.
She was reportedly shoved back into her vehicle while they moved it and began rummaging through the car. Once finished, they shoved the victim out of the car and one of the males struck her in the head with the firearm.
The suspects took the victim’s vehicle as well as their own vehicle, leaving the woman along the side of the road.
Police remind the public if they are every in a similar situation to pull the vehicle over into a well-lit, occupied business and dial 911 immediately.