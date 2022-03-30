RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer woman faces charges of siphoning money from an account meant for her disabled daughter’s care and finances.
Amy Downs, 46, was arrested last week by Rensselaer Police Department officers after it was determined she took money from the account and used it for other means. She is believed to have taken more than $118,000 from the account, police said.
An investigation of the alleged theft began in March of 2021 by RPD. Attempts were made to interview Downs about the incident, but she continually canceled meetings set up by officers.
A report was forwarded to the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for her arrest soon after. On March 20, Downs was located and booked into the Jasper County Jail for theft, which is a Level 5 felony.
As a reminder, all subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.