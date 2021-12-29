JASPER COUNTY —A Wheatfield woman was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering a passenger less than 18 years of age after Jasper County Sheriff’s Department deputies issued a warrant for her arrest on Dec. 27.
Megan M. Dunlavy, 26, of Wheatfield, was arrested and taken to the Jasper County Jail where she was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (endangerment), operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .15 or more with a passenger under 18 and neglect of dependent. All three charges are Level 6 felonies.
A warrant for Dunlavy’s arrest was issued on Dec. 9 by the Jasper County Superior Court. It was the result of a crash that occurred in the afternoon hours of Sept. 13, 2021.
JCSD investigated a single-vehicle incident at County Road 400 West and County Road 1300 North in rural Jasper County. According to the responding officer’s report, Dunlavy and a small child were seen walking northbound on C.R. 400W. Once they were located, Dunlavy, who was reportedly uncooperative, was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
Dunlavy’s blood alcohol level was later revealed to be .221%, which is nearly three times the legal limit.