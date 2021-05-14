JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia after Jasper County Sheriff deputies responded to a report of trespassing in the early morning hours of May 6.
Skyler S. Cavinder, 33, was taken into custody and transported to the county jail when deputies found her behind the wheel of a car on CSX property in the area of county road 500 North at I-65.
There were actually two cars in the area with Cavinder the only one identified. K9 officer Colt was brought to the area and altered deputies to the presence of narcotics. After a search of Cavinder’s car was conducted, deputies located two containers containing a white crystal residue as well as a smoking device that contained a white power residue.
All three items field-tested for meth.
Cavinder faces charges of possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a C misdemeanor.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
Kentland man arrested on a warrant
JASPER COUNTY — A Kentland man arrested during an incident on April 11 was picked up on an outstanding warrant by Jasper County Sheriff deputies on May 10.
Christopher C. Mathis, 29, was taken to the Jasper County Jail and charged with the following offenses: possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug, both Level 6 felonies.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred at an area motel/hotel where a man was found unconscious. While being treated by ambulance personnel on the scene, police found a small bag containing two other bags in Mathis’s pocket.
One of the bags contained a white powdery substance that later tested positive for meth. The other bag contained a brown rock-like substance that tested for fentanyl.
Mathis was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment shortly after and was not taken into police custody at that time.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.