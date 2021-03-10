JASPER COUNTY — A Wheatfield man faces multiple charges from a pair of incidents that led to two outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear.
Jason M. Kearney, 32, was arrested after warrants were issued by the Jasper County Circuit Court on March 3.
The first warrant with an offense date of March 24, 2020, was issued for failure to appear for the following offenses:
• Dealing in methamphetamine, 10 or more grams (Level 2 felony);
• Two charges of dealing in meth between 5-10 grams with enhancing (Level 2 felonies);
• Two charges of dealing in cocaine manufacturing, delivery and financing, 1-5 grams with enhancing (Level 5 felonies);
• Two charges of possession of meth between 10 and 28 grams (Level 3 felony);
• Two charges of possession of cocaine less than 5 grams (Level 6 felony);
• Unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony);
• Dealing in marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds (Level 6 felony);
• Possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor);
• Visiting a common nuisance (Class B misdemeanor);
• Possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
The second warrant with an offense date of Sept. 24 of this year was issued for failure to appear for the following charges:
• Possession of meth (Level 6 felony);
• Possession of paraphernalia (Class C misdemeanor).
The first warrant is the result of an investigation that drug investigators and agents with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department had been conducting. On that date, agnes executed a search warrant of a residence located in the town of Wheatfield.
Agents who executed the warrant represented JCSD, Newton County Drug Task Force, Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group and the DEA.
The second warrant was a result of charges filed in an incident from Sept. 23.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until guilty in a court of law.