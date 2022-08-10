WHEATFIELD — A Wheatfield man was taken to jail in the early evening hours of Aug. 2 after reportedly punching a woman twice in the face.
Brandon A. Gass, 25, was charged with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, after deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident at a home located 3 1/2 miles northwest of Wheatfield.
Upon arrival, deputies talked with the victim, who said that Gass had punched her in the face with a closed fist. The victim said Gass had panicked and was in an angry mood because “he had been unable to locate his cat.”
A 9-year-old child was at the scene and had witnessed the incident, police said. An adult also witnessed Gass punching the victim.
Gass was taken to the Jasper County Jail by JCSD deputies. Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.