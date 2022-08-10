Domestic battery charge

WHEATFIELD — A Wheatfield man was taken to jail in the early evening hours of Aug. 2 after reportedly punching a woman twice in the face.

Brandon A. Gass, 25, was charged with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, after deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department responded to an incident at a home located 3 1/2 miles northwest of Wheatfield.

