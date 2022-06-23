JASPER COUNTY — A medical emergency turned into an arrest of a 29-year-old Wheatfield man on June 17.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Brett W. Volk was charged with possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a hypodermic syringe — both Level 6 felonies — after police received a call for a medical emergency at an address approximately six miles northwest of Wheatfield.
When deputies arrived, they found Volk lying on a couch and first aid was administered.
While medics attended to Volk, deputies located a used hypodermic syringe lying next to him. In his shorts pockets, police also found a small piece of paper folded with a grayish powdery substance inside.
The substance later field tested positive for fentanyl/heroin.
Volk refused any further treatment by Wheatfield Ambulance personnel and was advised later that he would be taken into custody and transported to the Jasper County Jail. But on the way to the jail, deputies noticed that Volk did not appear to be physically healthy and he was taken to a local hospital to get medically cleared.
Once cleared, he was then taken to the jail where he faces the two felony charges.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.