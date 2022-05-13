KENTLAND — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of the officer involved in the shooting of an escaped inmate on Friday, May 13.
Kevin Holm-Hansen is a seven-year veteran of the department and a member of the Jasper County Sheriff’s Tactical Squad.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.
The transporting of an inmate, Jayme Lopez, 36, of Gary, in Newton County led to that inmate’s escape in Kentland on Wednesday morning, May 11.
According to Indiana State Police detectives, Newton County Sheriff’s Department deputies were transporting Lopez, who was being extradited on an active warrant in Newton County, from Iroquois County, Illinois, to the Newton County Jail.
Upon arrival at the jail in Kentland, Lopez ran from the transport vehicle at around 10:30 a.m., prompting on- and off-duty officers from the area to set up a perimeter to begin a search for the inmate.
At around 1 p.m., ISP troopers located Lopez at 707 E. Lincoln St. in Kentland. Once the residence was safely evacuated, officers set up a perimeter around the apartment building.
Police later determined that Lopez obtained a firearm at some point after the escape and made entry into an apartment. Jasper County’s tactical squad was contacted soon after.
The tactical squad began negotiations with Lopez once it arrived at the scene. It was then that multiple shots were fired from inside the apartment towards officers by Lopez. A member of the tactical squad returned fire, striking Lopez, who then surrendered.
Immediate medical aid was given to Lopez, who was then transported to a South Bend area hospital by a lifeline helicopter.
Detectives from the ISP Lowell Post are leading an investigation into the shooting and Lopez’s escape. It is an active and ongoing criminal investigation and once it is complete, it will be turned over to the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.
Assisting at the scene were troopers from the Lowell Post, Indiana State Police CSIs, Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Indiana Conservation officers, Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Department, White County Sheriff’s Department, Kentland Police Department, Monon Police Department, Rensselaer Police Department, Wolcott Police Department, Kentland Fire Department, Monticello Fire Department and the Newton County EMS.