JASPER COUNTY — A traffic stop on Feb. 27 led to the arrest of county residents for possession of methamphetamine and other charges, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department.
Christopher W. Collins, 31, of Wheatfield, and Ann M. Lovely, 28, of Mt. Ayr, were taken into custody by JCSD deputies on charges of possession of meth and unlawful possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
According to JCSD, Collins was behind the wheel of a car that was stopped in the City of Rensselaer by a deputy for a registration violation during the afternoon hours of Feb. 27. During the stop, the deputy learned that Collins did not have a driver’s license and the vehicle’s registration plate, which was not displayed, had expired in October of 2020.
Colt, a K9 deputy, was called to the scene and he alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. During a search of the car, police found two glass smoking devices and a purple cylinder-shaped container with a white residue inside. The devices tested positive for meth.
A blue container that contained a white resident was also found inside a backpack in the vehicle that tested positive for meth as well.
Neither Collins nor Lovely claimed ownership of the items.
While being booked into the Jasper County Detention Center, a syringe was located inside Lovely’s pants. She told police that Collins had given it to her so she could get rid of it.
Arrests and criminal charges are mere accusations. Every person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.