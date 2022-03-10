RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man was arrested on several charges, including intimidation and possession of marijuana, after Rensselaer Police Department officers found the man sleeping in his semi near the intersection of Vice and Cullen streets last week.
Aaron Hovis, 34, of Rensselaer, was taken to the Jasper County Jail and charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, both misdemeanors, and three counts of intimidation and one count of maintaining a common nuisance, which are all Level 6 felonies.
The intimidation charges stem from text messages sent by Hovis to an RPD officer on March 2. The messages were threatening in nature and referred to previous cases that the department had investigated.
Hovis was particularly upset about pending charges against him where he is accused of chasing a juvenile who was riding a bike and causing the juvenile to crash. The juvenile would suffer serious injuries.
Hovis reportedly began intimidating the juvenile’s family in an attempt of get them to change their testimony regarding the bike crash. It is believed by the RPD that the text messages to the officer were an attempt to get testimony changed in this case and other cases.
Officers would later talk with Hovis after waking him from his nap in his semi. Hovis then told the officers he needed to “get on the road” and asked how long until he would be released.
But Hovis appeared intoxicated, officers said, and advised him that he would not be allowed to drive away in his current state. He was then asked if a K9 would alert officers to his vehicle since it appeared he was in possession of marijuana also.
Hovis would admit to having marijuana inside the vehicle, and a search by officers showed marijuana, paraphernalia and a partially smoked marijuana cigarette in the cup holder next to the driver’s seat of the semi.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.