RENSSELAER — The Rensselaer Police Department is currently searching for a local man who reportedly stored stolen property in a storage locker in Rensselaer.
Brandon Hitt, 46, has a warrant for his arrest from the Jasper County Prosecutor’s Office for his involvement in stolen property that was placed inside a locker in Rensselaer.
According to police, officers were recently notified of a burglary and theft from a residence in the 300 block of South Weston Street. A large number of tools and other items were reported missing by the owner and officers later learned that Hitt and Jamie Gates, 45, had storage lockers on North McKinley with stolen property inside.
After talking with the storage locker manager, police learned that Gates may have placed a lock on a unit that should be empty since no one was renting it. Once the unit was opened, a large amount of suspected stolen property was found inside.
Some of the property was returned to the owner.
A search warrant was obtained for Gates’ and Hitt’s lockers and more stolen property was located. Again, some of the property was returned to victims who said their lockers had been broken into.
The rest of the property not claimed was taken to the RPD station until the owner or owners could be located.
Gates had been arrested on an unrelated narcotic charge and was served with his arrest warrant on Oct. 27. During the search of the lockers, officers also located items of paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine.
Additional charges of meth and paraphernalia possession were added to burglary and theft charges for both Gates and Hitt.
Meanwhile, police continue to search for Hitt’s whereabouts. If anyone has information about his location, contact RPD at 219-866-7602 or send a message to the department’s Facebook page.
You can also contact RPD if you are missing items from your storage unit and officers will look to see if those items were located.