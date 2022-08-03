RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man was transported to the Jasper County Jail after police were called to an incident near McKinley and Vine streets in Rensselaer on July 28.
Rensselaer Police Department officers responded to a call around midnight on Thursday night after the caller said a male subject — Austin Kovach, 28, of Rensselaer — ran towards him but ran into a sign, which knocked him unconscious.
While officers were speaking to Kovach, he attacked the caller, who placed him in a headlock. Officers then were able to restrain Kovach, who refused medical treatment at the scene.
As he was being transported to jail, Kovach jumped out of the car and attempted to assault the two responding officers. He was placed on the ground and restrained once again.
Kovach was taken to the hospital for treatment of a cut over his eye. While at the hospital, he again acted disorderly and spit on a staff member.
After being cleared medically for transport, Kovach was charged with battery on a public safety official and battery with bodily waste on a public safety officer, both of which are Level 6 felonies.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.