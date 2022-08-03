Austin Kovach

RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer man was transported to the Jasper County Jail after police were called to an incident near McKinley and Vine streets in Rensselaer on July 28.

Rensselaer Police Department officers responded to a call around midnight on Thursday night after the caller said a male subject — Austin Kovach, 28, of Rensselaer — ran towards him but ran into a sign, which knocked him unconscious.

