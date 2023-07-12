RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer woman looking to hire a hitman to allegedly “do a hit” on her ex-boyfriend has been arrested by Rensselaer Police Department officers.
Paige Austin, 24, was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with two counts of intimidation (Level 6 felony), dealing in methamphetamine (Level 5 felony) and conspiracy to commit murder (Level 2 felony) when booked into the Jasper County Jail.
RPD began an investigation into threats made against a Rensselaer man on July 5 and found that Austin reportedly threatened to put a “bullet in the head” of her ex-boyfriend and burn down the apartment building where he was living with his current girlfriend and small children.
It was later learned that Austin was actively searching for someone to “do a hit” on her ex. Police received cooperation from a witness who provided Austin’s cell phone number, and after making contact a short time later, an RPD officer received a text message from Austin.
During the text conversation, the officer posed as a potential hitman who could assist her.
Austin and the officer had a conversion over the course of the next 90 minutes with Austin stating she wanted the person to “get rid of him” when talking about her ex. She agreed to make a down payment for this service in the form of meth.
Austin later agreed to meet with the person she thought would be the one to carry out the hit.
RPD and Jasper County Sheriff officers set up an area to conduct surveillance and when Austin arrived for the meeting, she walked towards the undercover vehicle she thought the hitman was driving. Police then took her into custody at that time.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.