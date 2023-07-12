Paige Austin

RENSSELAER — A Rensselaer woman looking to hire a hitman to allegedly “do a hit” on her ex-boyfriend has been arrested by Rensselaer Police Department officers.

Paige Austin, 24, was taken into custody earlier this month and charged with two counts of intimidation (Level 6 felony), dealing in methamphetamine (Level 5 felony) and conspiracy to commit murder (Level 2 felony) when booked into the Jasper County Jail.

